OSOM’s OV1 looks to pick up where the Essential Phone left off

Unless you religiously follow Android blogs, there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of OSOM Privacy. It’s a startup made up of former Essential employees who worked on the PH-1 before the company became mired in controversy on account of founder Andy Rubin . OSOM was founded in 2020, the same year that Essential went out of business , by its former head of R&D, Jason Keats.

When Keats first shared details on the OV1 late last year in an interview with Android Police , he said it would stand out from other Android phones thanks to its focus on privacy. At the time, he also had a few things to say about the phone’s specs – noting, for instance, it would ship with a Qualcomm chipset. Today, OSOM shared more information about the OV1 before its release later this year.

OSOM Privacy

In an email to Engadget, the company said the phone would ship with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Notably, OSOM didn’t say the OV1 would include Qualcomm’s current flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 . Take that as you will.

If you had a chance to use an Essential Phone, you know it didn’t have a great camera. It didn’t take great photos in less than ideal light, and its camera app was slow to fire up. OSOM claims the OV1 won’t suffer from similar issues. The phone will feature a dual-camera system consisting of 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. “Unlike at Essential, OSOM has enlisted the help of the best teams in the world to bring a truly flagship camera experience to our users,” the company told us.

As you can see from the photos OSOM sent over, the design of the device is reminiscent of the Essential Phone. The company says the OV1 is “noticeably” bigger than its predecessor to allow for better antenna performance and the inclusion of a bigger battery. The housing is made from stainless steel and titanium, while the back of the phone is made from zirconia and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus . Like the iPhone , it will include a UWB antenna, though OSOM didn’t say what kind of functionality it plans to build out around that feature. The phone will also come with a dual SIM slot and a secure data cable.

OSOM Privacy

The company didn’t say what the cable does, but if we had to take a guess, you can flip the built-in switch to prevent it from transferring data. That’s something that could help you protect your phone if you ever need to plug it in to charge at a public USB port, such as the ones you’ll find in a plane. That’s all we know for now. But we’ll likely find out more about the OV1 when it ships sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022.