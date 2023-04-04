You'll be able to play the new character for free for a limited time.

Overwatch's new support hero, Lifeweaver, arrives on April 11th

If the dark, serious tone of Overwatch 2 Season 2's Ramattra wasn't your style, the game's latest hero might be a breath of fresh air. Meet Lifeweaver, a Thai scientist with long, flowing hair, an elegant sense of style and an overwhelming sense of confidence and bravado. His backstory outlines him as a naturalist who wields bio-light technology to "cure diseases and heal the world." In game, that translates to a support class.

Specifically, Lifeweaver's gameplay trailer shows the new hero using plant-themed hard light powers to restore health and using movement powers to turn the tide of battle. We see Lifeweaver pull a knocked back player back onto the map before they can fall off a cliff. Then, the hero creates a platform that lifts the opposing team's Orisa high above the battlefield just as she sets off her ultimate ability, rendering the attack harmless. That ability, Petal Platform, can be used by players on both teams — making it useful both for disrupting enemy movement and offering high ground to allies.

Lifeweaver's own ultimate move manifests as a large, glowing tree that constantly heals teammates in the surrounding area. It's also impervious to attacks, meaning it can be used to create cover in open spaces.

The moveset is certainly compelling — it's easy to imagine using these abilities to help teammates traverse the map in new ways, or help keep the enemy at bay in the final moments of battle. We won't have to wait long to find out exactly how Lifeweaver will change the game, however. The new hero launches with Season 4 on April 11th, and will be free to use for a limited time.

