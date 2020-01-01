Panasonic's first true wireless earbuds are now available in the US

Panasonic RZ-S500W Panasonic

In terms of the Panasonic-branded models, the RZ-S500W ($180) is the ANC option. Like the EAH-AZ70W, these have an ambient sound mode, touch controls and easy access to Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. The RZ-S500W is also IPX4 rated and the company claims the same battery life figures for this set of buds. There’s also a Panasonic Audio Connect app that helps you tailor the settings to your preferences. Basically, the RZ-S500W has all of the features of the Technics model with a slightly different design and the addition of a green color option.

Lastly, there’s the RZ-S300W ($120). This model doesn’t have ANC or an ambient sound feature, but it does still give you one-touch access to a voice assistant and better battery life. Panasonic says the RZ-300W will last up to 7.5 hours with the case holding three full charges. The design is slightly different than the RZ-S500W, but it’s obvious they’re part of the same product lineup.

With these three models, Panasonic is covering a lot of bases. It has an affordable option with the RZ-S300W and two ANC versions that are still pretty affordable. Even at $250, the Technics EAH-AZ70W is less than a lot of flagship models from the competition. And you won’t have to wait for our evaluation of them either. Read our full review of the EAH-AZ70W right here.