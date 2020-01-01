Panasonic's first true wireless earbuds are now available in the US

Panasonic debuted its first true wireless earbuds back at CES, offering three separate models with a range of features across the trio. The company released two of them in Europe in early June, and now all three are arriving in the US. The Panasonic RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W, along with the Technics EAH-AZ70W are available today, priced at $120, $180 and $250 respectively.
At the top end is the Technics EAH-AZ70W ($250). In addition to carrying the badge of the iconic turntable brand, the EAH-AZ70W offers active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient sound mode, touch controls, voice assistant access and an IPX4 splash resistant design. These earbuds work with the Technics Audio Connect app that allows you to adjust ANC and ambient sound levels in addition to tweaking the overall tuning via an EQ or presets. Panasonic says the EAH-AZ70W will last for 6.5 hours with the included case holding two additional full charges. That’s not great battery life for flagship-level earbuds these days, as much of the competition is averaging around 10 hours.