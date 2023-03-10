Peach is a solid addition to Lego's Super Mario lineup

After three years, Lego’s Super Mario lineup is still going strong, finally adding Princess Peach to its roster of starter sets last summer and continuing to release new expansions ever since. The Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set, available now, is a blast from the more-recent past, showcasing an enemy from 2012’s New Super Mario Bros. U. With the International Toy Fair being on ice for the past few years, chances to check these sets in person out have been few and far between, but we got to take a peep at them at a recent industry event in New York.

The Princess Peach Starter Set was announced one year ago on March 10th (aka Mario Day or “Mar10 Day”), and it’s been available since August. The $60 set is the same price as the Mario and Luigi starter sets, though you’re likely to see those on sale more often since they’re older. Aside from the Bluetooth-connected Peach figurine, the pack also comes with Lemmy Koopa and a yellow Toad. Also unique to the set is a flower-adorned swing — when the Peach figure is placed in the seat and pushed, she collects “coins” every time she passes over the sensor.

Like the Mario and Luigi figures, Peach has LED eyes and a small screen in her chest. The eyes are very expressive, if not a little uncanny valley, but no worse than we’re getting in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. The bottom of her dress comes off so you can plug her into other sets like the Cat Peach Suit (unfortunately not included in this display, but available for $80 at plenty of retailers).

Kris Naudus

The Fliprus set is the newest of the bunch and it’s a bit more affordable at $65, since it doesn’t include any new costumes for Peach, Mario or Luigi. It’s compatible with all three starter characters, though the icy-blue palette is probably best suited visually with the Princess. There’s a little catapult behind the Fliprus that launches an “ice” boulder, and even a Cooligan (also from New Super Mario Bros. U).

Peach is already on sale at Amazon for a nice price of $45, though members of Lego’s VIP program can earn double points on Super Mario purchases at the Lego site now through March 12th.

