Peacock delves deeper into live sports with the Premier Lacrosse League

NBC and NBC Sports will air some games, but Peacock will stream 44 matches this season.
May 12th, 2021
CHESTER, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Whipsnakes goalie Kyle Bernlohr (35) makes a big save during the PLL championship game between the Redwoods Lacrosse Club and Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club on September 21, 2019 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, PA.(Photo by Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Peacock is continuing to build out its portfolio of live sports and this time around, it's hoping to catch the attention of lacrosse fans. The service will stream 44 Premier Lacrosse League games this season. Four matches will air on NBC and another 17 will be available on NBC Sports. Peacock will stream all of those plus 23 exclusive games in 2021.

The season starts on June 4th and Peacock will showcase four matches from the opening weekend. Looking further ahead, it will stream three of the four quarterfinals, both semifinals and then the championship game on September 19th. This is the first year that Peacock will be the league's streaming home.

NBCUniversal has been vacuuming up the broadcast rights to a number of sports leagues so it can stream events on Peacock. Among them are Premier League soccer, Indycar, US speed skating, rugby, supercross and snowboarding. Peacock Premium members will be able to watch NFL games next season, as well as Olympics and Paralympics coverage this summer. The platform is also home to the WWE Network.

