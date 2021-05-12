Peacock delves deeper into live sports with the Premier Lacrosse League

Peacock is continuing to build out its portfolio of live sports and this time around, it's hoping to catch the attention of lacrosse fans. The service will stream 44 Premier Lacrosse League games this season. Four matches will air on NBC and another 17 will be available on NBC Sports. Peacock will stream all of those plus 23 exclusive games in 2021.

The season starts on June 4th and Peacock will showcase four matches from the opening weekend. Looking further ahead, it will stream three of the four quarterfinals, both semifinals and then the championship game on September 19th. This is the first year that Peacock will be the league's streaming home.