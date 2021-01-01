Latest in Entertainment

Peacock will stream Indycar practice and qualifying sessions this season

No need to buy a separate NBC Sports Gold pass.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
3h ago
Aug 23, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indy Series driver Takuma Sato (30) during the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
When the 2021 Indycar season starts on April 18th, you’ll be able to watch some of the action through Peacock Premium. NBCUniversal announced today it will stream live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions that lead up to the Indianapolis 500, as well as Indy Lights races, warmups and replays of Indycar races through the service. If you want to watch each event live, every single one will be broadcast through NBC and NBC Sports Network. 

With today’s announcement, NBC is effectively simplifying how you can stream Indycar racing. You don’t need to pay for a standalone pass through NBC Sports Gold that you have to renew each season. It also means you can save money in the process since a Peacock Premium subscription costs $5 per month and comes with content other than Indycar racing.  

Over the last year, NBC has been building out Peacock’s catalog of sports content, with the company recently adding Premier League matches to the service. The announcements come at a when NBC is planning to shutter NBC Sports Network by the end of the year.

