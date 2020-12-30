Peloton buys the rights to three exclusive Elvis remixes

Peloton will be the only place anyone can hear a trio classic Elvis Presley songs remixed by DJ Dillon Francis, Big Boi and Chromeo. The songs, Do The Vega, Catchin’ On Fast, and Clean Up Your Own Backyard, will play out as part of Peloton’s Artist Series of themed workouts.

Fans of the King who don’t already have a Peloton subscription, or machine, needn’t fret too much, however. That’s because, starting today, the company is offering a two-month free trial of the Peloton app, which offers classes for strength, stretching, meditation, yoga and everything else.