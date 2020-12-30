Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peloton

Peloton buys the rights to three exclusive Elvis remixes

The tracks will only be heard if you sign up to a Peloton class.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
35m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A promotional image of a man in his room riding a Peloton bike with a touchscreen display in front.
Peloton

Peloton will be the only place anyone can hear a trio classic Elvis Presley songs remixed by DJ Dillon Francis, Big Boi and Chromeo. The songs, Do The Vega, Catchin’ On Fast, and Clean Up Your Own Backyard, will play out as part of Peloton’s Artist Series of themed workouts. 

Fans of the King who don’t already have a Peloton subscription, or machine, needn’t fret too much, however. That’s because, starting today, the company is offering a two-month free trial of the Peloton app, which offers classes for strength, stretching, meditation, yoga and everything else. 

Peloton has, for a while now, had the Artist Series workouts in which an entire class is backed up with music from a single artist. The most notable name on the list is Beyoncé, who has her own partnership with the company, but you can also enjoy a ride backed by Alicia Keys, Britney Spears and Lizzo. 

Peloton teased an Elvis-themed artist series on December 13th, encouraging people to “move to the sounds” of the King. Which you can do, for free, if you download the Peloton App for Android or iOS and sign up for the trial. 

In this article: Music, Big Boi, Chromeo, Elvis Presley, Peloton, Elvis, Exercise, Remix, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' dancing robots are back

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' dancing robots are back

View
Google is selling the Home Max smart speaker again, for now

Google is selling the Home Max smart speaker again, for now

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
Apple suffers a loss in lawsuit against maker of iPhone emulators

Apple suffers a loss in lawsuit against maker of iPhone emulators

View
Google is shutting down Cloud Print this week

Google is shutting down Cloud Print this week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr