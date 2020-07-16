Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Konami

The scaled-back 'PES 2021' arrives on September 15th

It's an updated version of 'PES 2020' with the latest player data and a Euro 2020 mode.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
35m ago
PES 2021
Konami

There won’t be a completely new version of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) this year, but Konami has revealed what’s in store for the next version of its soccer sim as well as when you can get your hands on it. It’ll release eFootball PES 2021 Season Update — to give its awkward full name — on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam) on September 15th.

The PES team is focusing most of its efforts on a next-generation game it’s building from the ground up, presumably for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. So this year’s edition is an updated version of PES 2020. It’ll include the latest player and club data. But because some leagues delayed the ends of their seasons due to COVID-19, Konami will add up-to-date info for some leagues and teams in a day-one patch.

There’ll be exclusive Euro 2020 content available at launch too. It’ll include an offline tournament mode, all 55 UEFA national teams and Wembley Stadium. The real-life version of the tournament has been postponed to 2021.

The PES 2021 standard edition costs $29.99 and you can pre-order it starting today. There’ll be several Club Editions too for FC Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, FC Bayern and Arsenal FC. Each has exclusive club-related content and costs $34.99. If you order a Club Edition through PES 2020, you’ll snag a 20 percent discount.

In this article: pes, pes 2020, pes 2021, konami, soccer, games, video games, videogames, euro 2020, euro2020, news, gaming
