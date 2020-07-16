The scaled-back 'PES 2021' arrives on September 15th

There won’t be a completely new version of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) this year, but Konami has revealed what’s in store for the next version of its soccer sim as well as when you can get your hands on it. It’ll release eFootball PES 2021 Season Update — to give its awkward full name — on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam) on September 15th.

The PES team is focusing most of its efforts on a next-generation game it’s building from the ground up, presumably for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. So this year’s edition is an updated version of PES 2020. It’ll include the latest player and club data. But because some leagues delayed the ends of their seasons due to COVID-19, Konami will add up-to-date info for some leagues and teams in a day-one patch.