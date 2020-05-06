Pinterest’s new features take the pain out of activity planning

Pinterest is adding several new features that should make activity and project planning a bit easier. You'll be able to add notes to boards, so you can, for instance, create a to-do list or put together a grocery list for that week's meal plan alongside your recipes. You can add pins to notes for visual reminders of what you had in mind, and set dates on boards to help you track project timelines or plan for an event.

You might also see suggestions for ways to organize your pins. For example, if you have a board for home office inspiration, Pinterest might suggest sections for "desks" and "chairs." When you start a board, Pinterest will also give you section suggestions after you save the first pin. Pinterest is tapping into its trove of data (which includes billions of pins and labels) and machine learning tech for those features.