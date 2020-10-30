$149 Playdate handheld is 'ready to go,' orders start in early 2021

“Playdate is almost done.” That’s the gist of Panic’s latest update on its upcoming pint-sized handheld console. The company says it will begin to take orders for the $149 device in early 2021, with initial manufacturing starting up in November. The first batch will consist of 20,000 units. Panic says it believes that will be enough to satisfy initial demand. “We also pray we didn’t overshoot it wildly, because that would be pretty embarrassing,” it added.

After mailing out the first 20,000 units, the company plans to continue delivering new Playdate units in batches using an open order system. The hope here is to avoid a scenario in which the device is ever “sold out” à la NVIDIA’s Ampere GPUs. As a customer, you’ll be able to purchase a Playdate at any point, and it should arrive at your home based on when you ordered it. The box you see above is the packaging it will arrive in at your door.