Annual PS Plus and PS Now memberships drop to $42 at Amazon

Buy PlayStation Now (1-year) at Amazon - $42

Amazon will deliver both codes digitally, so no need to wait for anything in the mail. However, one thing to note is that you'll need to add the pre-paid codes to your cart before you'll be able to see their sale price.

PlayStation Plus is virtually mandatory if you want to play online. But for most people, the reason to get the service is for the free games Sony gives away each month. With the PlayStation 4 in its twilight years, PlayStation Plus has had some of the console's finest titles, including Uncharted 4 and Shadow of the Colossus, on offer in recent months. Available in June are Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Sony hasn't said if PlayStation 5 owners will need the service to play online, but it will likely carry over. Moreover, the company has stated the system will be able to play the "overwhelming majority" of PS4 titles.

As for PlayStation Now, it allows you to stream more than 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles on your PlayStation 4 and PC. Unless you want to revisit classic games like Ape Escape and Dark Cloud, we think PlayStation Plus is the better deal for most people.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.