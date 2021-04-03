Plex's free streaming service is now available in the Apple TV app

After a short beta period , Plex’s Apple TV app integration is now live, the company told Engadget. The feature allows you to use the Apple TV app or Siri to play content that’s available through Plex’s free streaming service , with the added bonus that once you start a movie or show it will appear in your “Up Next” queue.

As expected, the integration is only available in the US, and you can’t access content on your personal Plex server through Apple’s software. Live TV is also off the table, as is any other content that you can watch through Plex. That limits the appeal somewhat, but if you already use your Apple devices to watch content from the platform, you get another way to access it.