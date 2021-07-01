Tumblr's parent company is buying popular podcast app Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts will soon have a new home. Automattic, the parent company of Tumblr and WordPress.com, is buyinh the podcast app from a collective of public radio groups, including NPR and BBC Studios . Automattic didn't disclose how much it will pay for Pocket Casts.

Co-founders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will remain in charge of the Pocket Casts team. It seems Automattic is already thinking about ways of incorporating the multi-platform app into its blogging tools.

"As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new)," a WordPress.com blog post states . "We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts."