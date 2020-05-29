Podcast: Why do people think 5G makes them sick?

No, 5G didn’t start the coronavirus pandemic. But that’s not stopping the current wave of conspiracy theories and anti-5G protests. And despite the science saying otherwise, plenty of people are convinced that 5G is actually hurting them. To figure out why, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Omer van den Bergh, a tenured professor of Health Psychology at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

He’s extensively researched idiopathic environmental intolerance, genuine physical symptoms that arise when some people encounter electromagnetic fields, chemical substances (like fragrances), and even vibroacoustic sources like wind mills. While tests prove that these factors don’t genuinely cause illnesses, the mere belief that they do is enough to cause physical reactions. Instead of just telling people it’s all in their head, he argues, Western medicine might need to take these symptoms more seriously.