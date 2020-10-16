Podcast: iPhone 12, Pixel reviews and Xbox Series X preview

It’s been a hardware-heavy week, with Apple’s iPhone 12 event delivering four new iPhones to gawk at. Devindra and Cherlynn take a look at some of the more controversial and outstanding discussions about Apple’s latest and greatest. Then, we talk about Cherlynn’s experience reviewing the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and Jessica Conditt joins our hosts to talk about the Xbox Series X after having spent three weeks with the console.

