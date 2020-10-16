Engadget Podcast
    Podcast: iPhone 12, Pixel reviews and Xbox Series X preview

    Hardware season rages on.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    43m ago
    It’s been a hardware-heavy week, with Apple’s iPhone 12 event delivering four new iPhones to gawk at. Devindra and Cherlynn take a look at some of the more controversial and outstanding discussions about Apple’s latest and greatest. Then, we talk about Cherlynn’s experience reviewing the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and Jessica Conditt joins our hosts to talk about the Xbox Series X after having spent three weeks with the console.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Apple finally unveils the iPhone 12 (pro and mini, too!) – 1:23

    • Final review of the Pixel 5 and 4a5G – 28:06

    • Xbox Series X preview with Jess Conditt – 45:02

    • Working On – 59:21

    • Picks – 1:05:10

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
    Guest: Jessica Conditt
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

