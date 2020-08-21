Engadget Podcast: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review and Fortnite v. Apple

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about what it’s like to live with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung’s biggest new phone. Plus, they dive into Epic’s war with Apple over the App Store, as well as how Facebook is still trying (and failing) to make Instagram a Tiktok killer.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!