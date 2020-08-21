Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

    Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review and Fortnite v. Apple

    Plus, Facebook is still trying to fight TikTok.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about what it’s like to live with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung’s biggest new phone. Plus, they dive into Epic’s war with Apple over the App Store, as well as how Facebook is still trying (and failing) to make Instagram a Tiktok killer.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Topics

    • Notes from the Galaxy Note 20 review – 1:52

    • Fortnite v. Apple’s app store – 17:34

    • Oculus will soon require Facebook login – 28:23

    • Facebook tries Reels, but can it stand up to TikTok? – 33:12

    • Working On – 39:14

    • Picks – 47:26

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
