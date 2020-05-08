Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

    Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: Microsoft's Surface bonanza!

    We chat about the Surface Go 2, Book 3, Headphones 2 and Earbuds!
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    Comments
    It’s a Microsoft heavy week! This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Alex Cranz, Gizmodo’s Senior Consumer Tech Editor, to chat about the bevy of new Surface devices. In particular, they explore why the Surface Go 2 and Book 3 are a bit disappointing — it turns out a slight spec bump might not be enough to make them competitive. But hey, at least the Headphones 2 and Earbuds are cheaper than we expected.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • Surface Go – 1:56

    • Surface Book 3 – 16:05

    • Surface Buds/Surface Headphones 2 – 31:47

    • Listener mail – 37:53

    • What we’re working On – 42:39

    • Engadget picks – 43:53

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Alex Cranz
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    Podcast, engadget podcast, Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Earbuds, Surface Headphones 2
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
