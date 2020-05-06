Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

I get why Microsoft didn't want to change things up much. The Surface Book 2 was a gorgeous and well-constructed device. It improved on the clunky hinge from the original model, while also slimming the case down a bit. But by standing still, Microsoft isn't doing much to compete with fresh PC designs like ASUS's ZenBook Pro Duo and Zephyrus G14 gaming machine. There's still an annoying gap around the hinge, and both models are still a bit heavier than the latest MacBook Pros (3.38 pounds for the 13.5-inch Surface book 3 and 4.2 pounds for the 15-inch, compared to Apple's 3.1 and 4 pounds).

Microsoft

Let's talk specs: The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 features either Intel's Core i5-1035G7 CPU with Iris Plus integrated graphics, or the i7-1065G7 with GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics. It's a bit disappointing to see quad-core CPUs at this point, especially when Dell managed to fit in a six-core chip in last year's XPS 13. But hey, even the 13-inch MacBook Pro is stuck with quad-core chips this year, so Microsoft is in good company.