Surface Headphones 2 offer better sound and battery life for $249

The company says the Surface Headphones 2 feature better sound quality and improved noise canceling than the previous model, though it didn't really delve into specifics. The cans have a 40 millimeter "Free Edge" speaker (the same size as before), and "advanced" microphones to deliver clearing sound during calls and video chats. From my brief testing, they do an admirable job of recreating the depth and richness from film scores (like John Powell's superb The Bourne Supremacy) and a variety of electronic tunes, including Flying Lotus and FKA Twigs. Unfortunately, I didn't spend much time with the original Surface Headphones, so I can't compare them directly.

Microsoft

Another major upgrade? The Surface Headphones 2 should last up to 20 hours with noise canceling, according to Microsoft. The previous pair were rated for 15 hours with ANC and Cortana assistance enabled. That's a great step forward, especially for lengthy travel, though it's still not as generous as Sony's 30 hours of battery on the 1000XM3.

You can preorder the Surface Headphones 2 today for $249, and they'll hit stores on May 12th.