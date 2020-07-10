Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Thunderbolt 4, Snapdragon 865 Plus and Facebook's latest mess

    This week, we dive deep into geeky hardware from Intel and Qualcomm.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    20m ago
    Comments
    13 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    We’re back from the July 4th break and we’re ready to dive into some seriously nerdy news. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 standard, and what it means for your next PC. We also dive into Qualcomm’s latest announcements, including the gaming-focused Snapdragon 865 Plus. And finally, we explore why Facebook just can’t seem to do much right these days, especially when it comes to appeasing civil rights groups.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Qualcomm, USB4, podcast, Intel, Facebook, Thunderbolt 4, Engadget Podcast, engadgetpodcast, Snapdrgon 865 Plus, theengadgetpodcast, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    13 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

    NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

    View
    Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

    Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

    View
    Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

    Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

    View
    iFixit takes the Oura smart ring apart to see how it works

    iFixit takes the Oura smart ring apart to see how it works

    View
    'Flight Simulator 2020' closed beta starts on July 30th

    'Flight Simulator 2020' closed beta starts on July 30th

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr