A stop-motion Pokémon show is coming to Netflix

Netflix's long-running Pokémon partnership is heading in a slightly unexpected direction. The streaming service has marked Pokémon Day by unveiling Pokémon Concierge, a show featuring stop-motion animation from Japan's Dwarf Studio. The series follows Haru, who joins Psyduck in meeting various trainers and creatures on vacation.

The companies haven't shared the cast, format or release date. The production is "coming soon," Netflix says. However, it's safe to say you can expect a different style and storyline than the usual tales of Ash, Pikachu and crew.

Netflix first brought Pokémon content to subscribers in 2014, when it added the classic television series and two movies, among other videos. More has flowed in the years since, including the service-exclusive Pokémon Journeys. The strategy remains the same: Netflix potentially draws hordes of younger fans who may stick around for other kid-friendly shows, while The Pokémon Company helps introduce its gotta-catch-em-all brand to a generation that may never watch conventional TV.