'Pokémon Go' super-sizes its creatures with Mega Evolutions

You can battle with giant versions of Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go
Niantic

Pokémon Go is set to get a big update — in more ways than one. Mega Evolutions are coming to the mobile game for the first time. Long-time Pokémon players will be familiar with Mega Evolution, which featured in Pokémon X and Y as well as Pokémon Sun and Moon. Pokémon Sword and Shield have giant Pokémon as well, but the Dynamax feature in those games is a little different.

There’ll be a new resource in Pokémon Go called Mega Energy, which you earn by fighting Mega Evolved Pokémon in raids — you can now go on those remotely with friends. The quicker you finish those raids, the more Mega Energy you’ll earn, so the more cohorts you can rope in to help you, the better. Once you have enough Mega Energy, you’ll temporarily be able to Mega Evolve one of your own Pokémon.

You’ll only be able to Mega Evolve Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard and Venusaur at the outset. When you do, they’ll be much more powerful. They’ll amp up the attack power of allied Pokémon during raids too.

Only one of your Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at a given time. They’ll stay in that form until they run out of Mega Energy. After you Mega Evolve a Pokémon once, it’ll cost less Mega Energy to do so with that creature in the future.

Several Mega Evolution-themed events will take place in Pokémon Go throughout September. According to Polygon, Niantic will roll out the Mega Evolution update on Thursday on Android and iOS.

