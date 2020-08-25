'Pokémon Go' super-sizes its creatures with Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Go is set to get a big update — in more ways than one. Mega Evolutions are coming to the mobile game for the first time. Long-time Pokémon players will be familiar with Mega Evolution, which featured in Pokémon X and Y as well as Pokémon Sun and Moon. Pokémon Sword and Shield have giant Pokémon as well, but the Dynamax feature in those games is a little different.

There’ll be a new resource in Pokémon Go called Mega Energy, which you earn by fighting Mega Evolved Pokémon in raids — you can now go on those remotely with friends. The quicker you finish those raids, the more Mega Energy you’ll earn, so the more cohorts you can rope in to help you, the better. Once you have enough Mega Energy, you’ll temporarily be able to Mega Evolve one of your own Pokémon.