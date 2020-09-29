Polaris and Zero team up to build battery-powered snowmobiles

Polaris and Zero Motorcycles have announced a partnership to build a new generation of rugged off-road EVs. The pair signed a 10-year exclusive deal to build an all-electric off-road vehicle and snowmobile, with the first models available by the end of next year. The hope is to have an electric model for “each of [Polaris’] core product segments by 2025.”

If you’re unfamiliar, Polaris makes a wide variety of craft, from snowmobiles and ATVs to military vehicles and boats. It also owns sub-brands like Indian Motorcycle, GEM and Aixam, as well as the Slingshot three-wheeled car. Zero, meanwhile, produces a range of electric bikes including the SR/F, which we described as an excellent bike for commuters, although its traveling range was a little too short for a weekend ride.