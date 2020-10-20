A mini 'Pong' arcade machine is on the way

Atari and UNIS have teamed up for another Pong arcade machine you can play at home, albeit one that's much smaller than UNIS' coffee table-sized analog models. The Mini Pong Jr has a 7.9-inch LCD screen and two classic dial controls so you can play with a friend. If you go it alone, you'll have ten difficulty settings to choose from.

There’s no built-in battery, but you can install rechargeable AA batteries so you can play the machine anywhere. Alternatively, you can power the Mini Pong Jr with a USB cable and adapter.