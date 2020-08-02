White House calls on Supreme Court to rule on Trump's Twitter blocking

President Trump wants to settle the legal debate around the constitutionality of blocking critics on Twitter for good. Earlier this morning, the White House officially petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a decision handed down by an appeals court earlier this year, which found that the president's Twitter-blocking tendencies were in violation of the First Amendment.
"The decision of the court of appeals warrants this Court’s review," the petition reads. "By ignoring the critical distinction between the President’s (sometimes) official statements on Twitter and his always personal decision to block respondents from his own account, the opinion blurs the line between state action and private conduct." The petition goes on to reiterate the administration's earlier stance at length, claiming among other things that the president used a Twitter feature "available equally" to everyone, so his actions were not "fairly attributable to the State".