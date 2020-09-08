Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV: 'Project Power' and 'Hyper Scape'

This is Shark Week on Discovery, and HBO premieres 'Lovecraft Country.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
45m ago
This week Hyper Scape season one has kicked off, bringing Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale shooter to consoles. Apple TV+ is premiering its new series Ted Lasso, based on the character from a soccer commercial, while Netflix wraps up 3% with a final season. Also, HBO kicks off its run of the Jordan Peele-produced Lovecraft Country on Sunday night.

The highlight I’m waiting for this week is also on Netflix, as Project Power arrives, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a world where people can take a pill that unlocks super powers for a short time. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Flash Gordon (4K)

  • Batwoman (S1)

  • Hyper Scape (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

  • Car Mechanic Simulator Classic (Xbox One)

  • EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One, PS4)

Tuesday

  • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Shark Week: Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, Discovery, 8 PM

  • NHL: Carolina vs. Boston, NBC SN, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Will Smith: Off the Deep End, Discovery, 9 PM

  • The Swamp, HBO, 9 PM

  • Tell Me A Story, CW, 9 PM

  • Shark Week: Great White Serial Killer Extinction, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

  • NHL: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, NBC SN, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • (Un)well (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Trust Me (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Shark Week: Monster Under the Bridge, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • United We Fall, ABC, 8 PM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • NHL: Canadiens vs. Flyers, NBC SN, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Adam Devine's Secret Shark Lair, Discovery, 9 PM

  • World of Dance (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Yusuf Hawkings: Storm over Brooklyn, HBO, 9 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 9 PM

  • The Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • No Limit Chronicles (season finale), BET, 9 PM

  • True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, MTV, 9 PM

  • Ruff Ryders Chronicles (series premiere), BET, 10 PM

  • NHL: Canucks vs. Blues, NBC SN, 10:30 PM

  • Shark Week: Great White Double Trouble, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Corporate, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, 3 AM

  • Infinity Train (S3), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Shark Week: Air Jaws 2020, 8 PM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Coronavirus & the Classroom, NBC, 8 PM

  • Killer Camp (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, NBC SN, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Sharkadelic Summer, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Don't (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Shark Week: Mako Nation, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • NHL: Flames vs. Stars, NBC SN, 10:30 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • 3% (S4 - final season), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Project Power, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Magic Camp, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Ted Lasso (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Great Heist, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Teenage Bounty Hunters, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Glow Up (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Little Voice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Fearless, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The One and Only Ivan, Disney+, 3 AM

  • World's Toughest Race (Series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Boys State, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Oprah Conversation, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Greatest #AtHome Videos (season finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Alien Sharks: First Contact, Discovery, 8 PM

  • NHL: Islanders vs. Senators, NBC SN, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Lair of the Great White, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Being Rueben, CW, 9 PM

  • Shark Week: Tiger Shark King, Discovery, 10 PM

  • NHL: Stars vs. Flames, NBC SN, 10:30 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • Shark Week: I Was Prey Shark Week 2, Discovery, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Rita (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Beware of Mom, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Sharks of Ghost Island, Discovery, 8 PM

  • NHL: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks, NBC, 8 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions Special, Fox 8 PM

  • Shark Week: Wicked Sharks, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Shark Week: Sharks Gone Wild 3, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Shark Week: I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep, Discovery, `11 PM

Sunday 

  • F1 Spanish GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM

  • NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling 235, NBC, 3 PM

  • The Circus (summer premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2, Discovery, 8 PM

  • NHL: Flyers vs. Canadiens, NBC, 8 PM

  • Psycho Sister-in-Law, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Fridge Wars, CW, 8 PM

  • Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • Lovecraft Country (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Endeavour, PBS, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM

  • We Hunt Together, Showtime, 10 PM

  • NHL: Blues vs. Canucks, NBC SN, 10:30 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:20 PM

All times listed are ET.

