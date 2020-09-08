What's on TV: 'Project Power' and 'Hyper Scape'

This week Hyper Scape season one has kicked off, bringing Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale shooter to consoles. Apple TV+ is premiering its new series Ted Lasso, based on the character from a soccer commercial, while Netflix wraps up 3% with a final season. Also, HBO kicks off its run of the Jordan Peele-produced Lovecraft Country on Sunday night.

The highlight I’m waiting for this week is also on Netflix, as Project Power arrives, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a world where people can take a pill that unlocks super powers for a short time. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).