The PS5 DualSense controller costs $70

Sony revealed prices for the console's other first-party accessories as well.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago
PS5 accessories
Sony

When the PS5 arrives in November, so too will several accessories for the console, and Sony has revealed how much they’ll all cost. The PlayStation 5 will come with one DualSense controller, but if you have a friend and they want to join in, you’ll need a second one. That’ll cost you $70.

It’s worth bearing in mind that you won’t need extra DualSense controllers if you’re playing backwards-compatible PS4 games on your PS5 with your buds — a DualSense 4 will do the trick. If you do pick up a second DualSense controller though, you can charge them both at the same time with Sony’s $30 charging station.

If you want to stream your PS5 gameplay without having to connect your console to a PC capture card, the HD Camera might grab your attention. It boasts dual 1080p lenses and costs $60. The Pulse 3D headset, which boasts support for 3D audio and a pair of noise-canceling microphones is $100, while the PS5 media remote is $30.

