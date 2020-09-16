The PS5 DualSense controller costs $70

When the PS5 arrives in November, so too will several accessories for the console, and Sony has revealed how much they’ll all cost. The PlayStation 5 will come with one DualSense controller, but if you have a friend and they want to join in, you’ll need a second one. That’ll cost you $70.

It’s worth bearing in mind that you won’t need extra DualSense controllers if you’re playing backwards-compatible PS4 games on your PS5 with your buds — a DualSense 4 will do the trick. If you do pick up a second DualSense controller though, you can charge them both at the same time with Sony’s $30 charging station.