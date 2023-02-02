PS5 beta update finally adds Discord voice chat

After lightly integrating Discord features on PlayStation 5 consoles in early 2022, voice chat has finally arrived in its latest beta update, Sony has announced. PS5 Testers in the US, Canada and Japan will be able to join Discord calls, some months after Microsoft introduced the feature on Xbox. The PS5 is also gaining Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p, along with dashboard UX improvements and more.

Discord integration is a bit clunky, much like it was on Xbox at first. Here's how to set it up and use it, according to Discord's blog. First, you need to link your PlayStation Network (PSN) account to Discord, then select Discord under "Linked Services." After that, you can complete the integration using either a QR code or the PS5's integrated browser.

Each time you want to use Discord chat on console, though, you'll need to use your mobile device to transfer your conversation, which isn't ideal. Back in November, Microsoft made it possible to join Discord chats directly from the console, so hopefully Sony will eventually do the same.

Sony

Other new social features include a new way to share screens, party chats in the dashboard and "friends who play" that shows which of your friends are playing a game right now. Sony also introduced Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p gaming, so HDMI 2.1 displays should exhibit smoother performance at that resolution with less tearing. Sony launched PS5 VRR in April last year and 1440p support shortly afterwards, but the two features have yet to work together.

Gamers will also find new tools to access PS4 saved data on a PS5, along with the ability to move games from one PS5 console to another over WiFi or ethernet. The new beta is rolling out to certified testers today, and should be available to everyone else over the next few months.