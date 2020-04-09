'PUBG' is now 'PUBG: Battlegrounds'

PUBG , aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has a new name. It's now called PUBG: Battlegrounds, which technically makes it PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. It seems publisher Krafton quietly made the change in July. On the surface, it's a silly rebranding akin to "ATM machine," but there seems to be some reasonable logic behind the decision.

"Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new experiences set in its universe," the publisher told PC Gamer . "Rebranding PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds is the first step in us realizing this vision. Additional titles in the franchise will carry the PUBG name, as you see with our upcoming game, PUBG: New State ."

The next game in the series, PUBG: New State, is a mobile title with a futuristic setting. The Callisto Protocol, a horror game from the creators of Dead Space , is also connected to the franchise. The name hasn't been weighed down with the PUBG prefix just yet, though.

Many players have referred to the original game simply as PUBG for years, and with more games in the franchise on the way, it makes sense to differentiate it a bit. The rebranding also takes the game away from the equally baffling former title, especially for folks who don't know who the devil PlayerUnknown actually is. Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is the man who ushered in the battle royale craze by creating an ARMA 2 mod and then leading development of PUBG. He left the game in 2019 .

Still, Krafton could have called the phenomenally successful game literally anything else rather than giving it another awkward name. Simply PUBG or even PUBG: OG or PUBG: Where Are We Dropping? would have been better.

Meanwhile, PUBG: Battlegrounds (sigh) is going free-to-play for a week to mark the game's collaboration with K-pop megastars Blackpink. It won't cost you a dime to play between August 10th and August 16th.

According to leaker PlayerIGN, Krafton may be using that week to test the waters and "gauge player responses" before potentially making the game free-to-play permanently. PUBG: Mobile is free, as are rival battles royale such as Fortnite , Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone .