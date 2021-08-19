'Quake' 4K remaster is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

The price of entry is only $10.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.19.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 19th, 2021
In this article: Id Tech, Quake, news, Bethesda, gaming, id Software, QuakeCon, Microsoft, video games
Quake
id Software / Bethesda

QuakeCon may have not happened last year due to the pandemic, but id Software found a way to more than make up for cancelation with the announcement of a Quake remaster. What’s more, you can buy it today for $10 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The studio overhauled the game to add support for widescreen resolutions up to 4K, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field and new models. The remaster comes almost two months after the game celebrated its 25th birthday on June 22nd. 

In addition to the original campaign, the remaster includes every expansion released for Quake. It also comes with an entirely new expansion created by Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus developer MachineGames called the Dimension of the Machine. You can play all the single-player content with up to three other players either online or over split-screen co-op. When it comes to multiplayer, you can play up to seven other players online, or up to three other players in the case of local split-screen. On that front, dedicated server support is included, as is crossplay between platforms.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget