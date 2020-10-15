Qualcomm gets US permission to sell 4G phone chips to Huawei

The US is making an exception to a ban against Huawei buying US chip technology — if a slight one. Qualcomm has confirmed to Reuters that it has received US government permission to sell 4G phone chips to Huawei. The American company didn’t say which chips were allowed, although the 4G nature makes clear these aren’t the company’s higher-end, 5G-equipped modems or processors.

Until the trade ban, Huawei was using its in-house Kirin chips for high-end phones (the Mate 40 still does) and Qualcomm’s Snapdragons for budget models. Qualcomm reportedly asked for permission to keep selling those chips with claims that non-US rivals would simply fill the gap.