Latest in Gear

Image credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen's Christmas message will be available on Alexa for the first time

Get a message of hope on your smart speaker.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A picture released on December 24, 2019 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II posing for a photograph after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in Windsor Castle, west of London. - During her traditional Christmas address, Queen Elizabeth II intends to call on the British to overcome their divisions after a year "full of pitfalls", between Brexit tearing apart her country and scandals shaking the British royal family, according to extracts from the address broadcast in advance. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

You won’t have to go out of your way to catch Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas Day message if you have an Echo (or a similar device) on hand. The Guardian reports that the Queen’s message will be available on smart speakers for the first time through Amazon’s Alexa. So long as you live in an English-speaking country, you can ask Alexa to “play the Queen’s Christmas day message” after 3PM GMT (10AM ET) and get the inspiring speech while you’re finishing a holiday meal.

Google Assistant and HomePod users are out of luck for the on-demand message, but you can always stream BBC Radio 4 on your speaker to get the live broadcast.

It’s a relatively late move when smart speakers have been around for several years. It shows how voice assistants have infiltrated the mainstream, however, and might make a case for smart speakers (at least Amazon’s) if you can’t listen or watch live.

In this article: Queen Elizabeth II, queen elizabeth, Smart speaker, Alexa, Voice Assistant, Amazon, Christmas, Christmas message, Christmas Day, uk, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google might face US antitrust lawsuit over its cut of Play Store sales

Google might face US antitrust lawsuit over its cut of Play Store sales

View
Elon Musk says Tesla's Full Self-Driving subscription arrives in early 2021

Elon Musk says Tesla's Full Self-Driving subscription arrives in early 2021

View
What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' gets another patch to address HDR and V's 'modesty'

'Cyberpunk 2077' gets another patch to address HDR and V's 'modesty'

View
Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr