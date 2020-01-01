Quibi has reportedly dropped its Snap docudrama series

Quibi will no longer give Snap’s founding story The Social Network treatment. According to Variety, the new streaming service “is not moving ahead” with its plan to create a drama series based on the rise of Snapchat and its founder Evan Spiegel. Quibi first announced the project at SXSW last year after picking up a screenplay entitled Frat Boy Genius that was part of the 2018 Black List, the annual survey of most-liked screenplays that haven’t been produced yet.

Reports that came out that time said the script shows Spiegel in a pretty unflattering light, depicting him as a hard partier who replaced one of the app’s original programmers with a male counterpart. A moderator at the SXSW panel said Snap HQ was alarmed about the project. Variety didn’t say why the series was scrapped, but we reached out to Quibi for confirmation.