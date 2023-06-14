Razer Blade 14 laptop refresh features powerful Ryzen 9 and RTX 4070 chips

Razer is back with a refresh for its popular Blade 14 ultra-premium gaming laptop line and the specs are beefier than a trip to the meat-packing plant. There had been speculation as to what chips would power Razer’s latest and greatest, but those questions are now answered. The new Razer Blade 14 features AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS with eight cores, 16 threads and a 24MB cache. The basic model ships with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU but it’s upgradeable to the RTX 4070.

That’s a whole lot of power for modern gaming applications. The laptop features a minimum of 16GB of DDR5 RAM, upgradeable to 32GB. Each model ships standard with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The previous generation was already plenty capable, so these upgrades should truly make this an ultra-premium gaming laptop.

As the name suggests, the Razer Blade 14 includes a 14-inch QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. This is a slim laptop, at 0.7 inches, and weighs just four pounds, making it a portable-friendly option for gamers on-the-go. Other features include a pair of USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a 1080p webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. The 68.1 Wh battery gets around ten hours of battery life per charge and includes a battery health optimization feature and quick-charging capabilities.

So what’s the downside? This is not a budget-friendly laptop line. The basic RTX 4060 model starts at $2,400 and the RTX 4070 version starts at $2,700. It’s available in both black and white colors and orders start shipping today. The company is throwing in a free Chroma Joyplot Razer Skin, worth $60, to lure in new customers.