The Razer Blade 15 is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon today

Let’s start with specs because we often knock base-model laptops for their low-powered specs, but the Blade 15 is an exception. The discounted model runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also has a 1080p, 144Hz display which, while technically not as lovely and sharp as the 4K OLED panel on the more expensive model, is better for gaming thanks to its higher refresh rate (the 4K panel only hits 60Hz). We also like the variety of ports on the base Blade 15. It includes three USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, an HDMI port and a Gigabit Ethernet port, which should be a good mix for both work and play.

While we didn’t review this specific model, we gave the Razer Blade 15 a score of 89 in part for its sleek design. It has a CNC aluminum unibody frame that’s quite slim (0.78-inches to be exact) compared to other gaming laptops. It also has a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and even though the keyboard on this model only supports single-zone lighting, you’ll still be able to customize it with the color of your choosing. All of these things helped the Blade 15 earn a spot on our list of our favorite gaming laptops — it’s one of the few portable gaming machines that has a design that’s on-par with its high-end performance. And at $400 off, it’s even easier to recommend as an all-purpose laptop.

The 4K model of the Blade 15 remains on sale at Best Buy and Razer’s online store, and Amazon still has a number of Razer peripherals on sale, too. You can still get the Basilisk wired gaming mouse for $49, the BlackWidow Lite keyboard for $59, the Xbox Thresher headset for $109 and the PlayStation/PC equivalent for $79.

