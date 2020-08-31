The Razer Blade 15 with a 4K OLED display is $300 off

Buy Blade 15 laptop (4K) at Razer - $1,999

This gaming laptop has more going for it than just a 4K, 60Hz OLED screen. It runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q. The Blade 15 earned a spot in our gaming laptops buying guide as one of our favorite machines, and aside from the display, those are the specs we recommend on this machine. A 4K display isn’t necessary for most people — nor do you need it to get the most out of this gaming laptop. You could save an extra $100 and opt for the model with a 1080p, 144Hz panel and get the same core experience.

But if having a 4K screen means a lot to you (or you just want to get the most bang for your buck), the model on sale for $1,999 fits the bill. We gave the Blade 15 a score of 89 and praised it in part for having a sleek design that matches the power that its specs provide. Measuring 17mm thick, the Blade 15 is much slimmer than other gaming laptops — its 4.7-pound weigh may deceive it a bit, but its premium design and build quality means that you’ll be able to stick it in a 15-inch laptop bag without trouble. It also has a comfortable keyboard and trackpad and lasts close to nine hours on a single charge (which is more than many gaming laptops can boast).

In addition to its weight, we knocked the Blade 15 for its high price tag but this sale makes it easier to recommend the 4K model. You can also snag Razer peripherals for less during this sale, like the Basilisk wired gaming mouse, which is down from $69 to $49, the BlackWidow Lite tenkeyless keyboard, which is down from $89 to $59 and the Thresher headset — the Xbox version is down from $179 to $109 while the PlayStation/PC equivalent down from $129 to $79.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.