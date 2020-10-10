Razer's Blade Stealth gets an 11th-gen Intel CPU and OLED display option

A few short months after it updated the Blade Stealth earlier in the year, Razer is once refreshing the ultraportable. New to the late 2020 model is a 10nm Tiger Lake processor from Intel. The four-core, eight-thread 11th-gen CPU features a 2.8GHz base clock speed and, in the case of the Razer Blade Stealth, a 28W TDP. The power output of its processor should make the Blade Stealth better suited for gaming and creative work than your typical ultrabook. Like the model it replaces, the new Blade Stealth features a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of 3,733MHz LPDDR4X memory, and an upgradeable 512GB NVMe storage drive.
Also new to this model is THX Spatial Audio with four upward-facing speakers and a “Smart” amp to power everything. When you switch to the spatial audio mode, Razer claims the Blade Stealth will produce a more immersive soundstage.