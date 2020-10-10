Razer's Blade Stealth gets an 11th-gen Intel CPU and OLED display option

When Razer refreshed the Blade Stealth earlier this year, the laptop’s headline feature was a 120Hz Full HD display with 100 percent sRGB coverage. For creatives, the company offered the option to upgrade to a 4K panel. This time around, Razer is taking a different approach. Replacing the 4K display is a 1080p OLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The panel doesn’t include a 120Hz refresh rate, but you get the advantage of a higher contrast ratio and touchscreen support. Whether it makes sense to pay the extra $200 that it costs to upgrade to the OLED model will depend on how you feel about the potential for burn-in.

All those components still come in a chassis that is 15.3mm thick but now includes two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C. It also comes with two USB-A 3.1 ports, as well as a combination headphone and microphone jack. For wireless connectivity, there’s WiFi 6 support.

You’ll be able to buy the 2020 Razer Blade Stealth starting later this month. The 120Hz will set you back $1,800, while the OLED variant costs a cool $2,000. In both cases, you’re paying a lot to obtain a laptop that is both portable and powerful, but then not many ultrabooks come with the level of processor and GPU performance you can get from the Razer Blade Stealth.