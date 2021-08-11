Razer's latest Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds include ANC and RGB lighting

When Razer came out with its Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds in 2019, it was one of the first companies to include a low-latency Bluetooth mode for gaming. That's a feature that has since made its way to various headphones, and the true wireless market has only become more competitive in the meantime. Enter the second-generation Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which cost $30 more than their $100 predecessor but include additional premium features.

Razer

To start, they include both ANC and RGB lighting. You won't get the same noise-canceling experience that you can expect from Razer's $200 Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds, but the company says the new model will still filter out sounds like the hum of a plane. Using the Razer Audio App, you can customize the color and brightness of the Chroma RGB. The software also lets you tweak EQ settings to your liking. Other improvements include support for Bluetooth 5.2 and a new design Razer claims improves sound isolation and fit for most people.

The amount of battery life you can look forward to eeking out of the 2021 model will vary greatly depending on your use of the RGB and ANC features. With both turned off, Razer claims you can look forward to six-and-a-half hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 26 hours with the included charging case. However, those figures drop to four and 20 hours when you enable both features. While not necessarily great, that's still an improvement on the 19 hours of total listening time the previous model offered.

You can buy the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds starting today from Razer's website for $129.99.