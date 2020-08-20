Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

Razer has taken a small step sideways with its latest peripherals. The company’s perhaps best known for its gaming accessories. This time around, it has built a keyboard and mouse intended for office work (or, you know, working from home, as many of us are for the foreseeable future).
The Pro Type keyboard uses Razer’s orange mechanical switches — while it’ll have a clicky feel, it should be quieter than many other gaming keyboards. The keys are backlit with white LEDs and should be durable for up to 80 million keystrokes. They also have a soft-touch coating, which Razer included for “all-day typing comfort.” The $140 keyboard has wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for up to four devices, along with programmable keys that offer macro recording.