Razer's Kishi gaming controller is now available for iPhones

Razer has finally released the iPhone—compatible version of its Kishi gaming controller, the Junglecat follow-up it debuted earlier this year at CES. Just like Kishi for Android, which the company launched back in June, this version has a wired connection and doesn’t need to be charged. It connects to an iPhone’s Lightning port to bring what Razer describes as “console-level control” to iOS devices and supports pass-through charging, so you can play and charge at the same time.

When we reviewed the Kishi for Android back in June, we noted that it performs quite admirably, “provided you have smaller hands or don't mind playing with shrunken sticks and triggers.” The same most likely applies to the iPhone version, seeing as it features the same buttons, analog thumbsticks and D-pad.