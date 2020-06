Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

CNN spoke with Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff and a few others about how the pandemic has changed media consumption — particularly podcasts. Now that people are working from home, there’s no longer a daily commute. However, “every day now looks like the weekend,” and there’s a boom in new shows, too.

David Marchese, The New York Times

For years, Jon Stewart was a source a comic relief from the insanity of politics. He was also a much-needed voice of reason when things got downright absurd. As you can imagine, amidst the unrelenting barrage of 2020, he has a few things on his mind.