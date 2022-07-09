Recommended Reading: Behind the wheel of the Rivian R1S

The week's best writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
B. Steele|07.09.22

Sponsored Links

Billy Steele
B. Steele
July 9, 2022 10:00 AM
In this article: news, gear, Streaming, paramount+, r1, Boston Dynamics, r1s, Netflix, Tv, Apple TV+, Hulu
Rivian R1S
Rivian

Rivian R1S First Drive Review: The SUV finally arrives! (sort of)

Abigail Bassett, Autoblog

Rivian's second consumer vehicle is poised to expand the limited options in the fully-electric seven-seater SUV market. Autoblog took the 2022 model for a spin both on-road and off to see how the automotive startup's latest product performs. 

‘I don’t know how my show is doing’

Kathryn VanArendonk and Josef Adalian, Vulture

Streaming services have loads of data on how shows perform, but according to showrunners, the companies aren't forthcoming with the specifics when it comes time to renew or cancel a series. "It’s like reading something where everything is redacted except stuff that makes you feel bad about your show," one of them told Vulture.

Boston Dynamics: Inside the workshop where robots of the future are being built

Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes

60 Minutes goes inside the facility where Boston Dynamics builds all of its robots after years of trying to get a foot in the door.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget