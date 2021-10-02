Reddit’s first live show is a Photoshop competition

Reddit has teamed up with Adobe as part of its push into original content. Its first live show is an comedy competition series called PsBattles Live, which will stream on the r/PsBattlesLive subreddit every day this week.

Shrill star Patti Harrison hosts PsBattles Live, which will stream at 3PM ET every day. Moderators will challenge the community to edit images in creative ways using Photoshop. The broadcast will highlight some of the entries and encourage members of the community to vote for their favorites. A panel of comedians will provide commentary on the creations.

There don't seem to be any major real-world prizes up for grabs. According to Reddit, those who take part will earn "points, community awards and internet glory" — so pretty much what they'd get for sharing weird, wild and funny photoshopped images on Reddit anyway. Still, this is a neat way to shine a spotlight on the creativity of Reddit users. Reddit and Adobe are launching the series to mark the 10th anniversary of the the r/photoshopbattles subreddit, which has more than 17.4 million members.

“Reddit users contribute more than 110k original artworks on the platform every month and r/photoshop battles is one of our most vibrant examples of a community coming together to create and collaborate over a shared passion, which is what our platform is all about,” Reddit chief marketing officer Roxy Young said. “PsBattles Live is not only a celebration of one of our most beloved Reddit communities, it is the latest immersive experience from our longstanding partners at Adobe."