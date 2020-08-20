Reddit has banned nearly 7,000 hateful subreddits since June 29th

Reddit says it’s ramping up its fight against hate speech. Since rolling out its new content policies on June 29th, the platform has banned nearly 7,000 subreddits for hateful content. While the company admits it has more work to do, it says it’s encouraged by an 18 percent drop in users posting hateful content.
In an effort to be more transparent, Reddit shared stats on hateful content posted on the platform. Before the new policies went into effect, 40,000 potentially hateful pieces of content were being shared daily -- though that’s only about 0.2 percent of all content. Reddit says there were roughly 6.47 million views of hateful content daily. Nearly half of all hateful content was related to race or nationality. Sixteen percent was related to class or political affiliation, 12 percent targeted sexuality and 10 percent had to do with gender.