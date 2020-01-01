Hackers defaced dozens of Reddit communities with pro-Trump messages

If your favorite Reddit community looked like a political billboard on August 7th, you can blame it on hackers. Both Motherboard and ZDNet report that hackers defaced dozens of subreddits with pro-Trump messages, including major subreddits like r/food and r/space as well as numerous communities devoted to sports and TV shows. The affected communities appear to have recovered, but this still meant that millions of users potentially saw the virtual graffiti.

A Reddit spokesperson told Motherboard that the company was investigating, but that the sources appeared to be “compromised moderator accounts.” It locked down those accounts while it was restoring the subreddits. ZDNet noted that an apparently hijacked Twitter account claimed credit for the attack, but that user has since been suspended without providing evidence.