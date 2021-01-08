Reddit bans 'r/donaldtrump' subreddit for 'repeated policy violations'

Reddit has banned the r/DonaldTrump subreddit. While not directly affiliated with Trump or his campaign, the group is one of the largest communities dedicated to the president. Axios was the first to report on the news. Like Facebook and Twitter did when they temporarily banned the president from their respective platforms, the company cited Wednesday’s US Capitol riot for the decision and the fact the group has repeatedly violated its policies.

“Reddit's site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals,” a spokesperson for the company told Engadget. “In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed. We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol.”