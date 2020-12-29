A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

To play that ultra-janky version of the movie, u/GreedyPaint hooked up a floppy disk drive to a Raspberry Pi as part of a custom VCR system they call the LimaTek Diskmaster. When the device powers up, it displays a homemade animation which asks the Redditor to insert a disk. When they do, the movie plays automatically.

You can check out a video of u/GreedyPaint’s contraption in action on Reddit. Given the immense compression at work, the sound and audio quality takes a major hit. Some might argue that it’s the best Smash Mouth’s “All Star” has ever sounded, however.

This version of Shrek looks even worse than it did on the Game Boy Advance Video version, even though that had a resolution of 112p. Meanwhile, for their next trick, u/GreedyPaint is looking into ways of stuffing a movie onto another vintage medium: a vinyl record.