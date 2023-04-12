'Redfall' on Xbox won't have a 60 fps mode at launch

You'll have to wait for a patch to use the performance mode.

Don't expect a blistering frame rate on your Xbox when Redfall arrives on May 2nd. Arkane Studios has revealed that the vampire-slaying shooter will be limited to the 30 frames per second "Quality" mode on Xbox Series X and S at launch. You'll have to wait for an update at an unspecified point in time to use a 60 fps "Performance" option.

The developers haven't explained why the 60 fps mode will have to wait. We've asked Arkane and Bethesda for comment. The 30 fps mode runs at 4K on Xbox Series X, and 1440p on Series S. PC players' frame rates are dictated by their hardware.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

Typically, 60 fps modes in games require compromises in visual detail. You may have to run a title at a lower resolution, accept lower-quality effects or settle for fewer on-screen characters. It's not necessarily a simple matter of changing a few parameters — developers may have to verify that they aren't breaking the experience.

Whatever the reasons, this isn't thrilling news for Xbox gamers. Redfall is a fast-paced game that can benefit from the added responsiveness of a 60 fps mode. Its temporary absence won't necessarily detract from the core gameplay, but might prove disappointing if you're the sort who happily sacrifices lush graphics in the name of a smoother experience.