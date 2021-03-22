'Resident Evil Village' is coming to Stadia on May 7th

Lady Dimitrescu is making her way to Stadia on May 7th. On the same day Resident Evil Village arrives on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Capcom will bring the game (and its tall, terrifying villain) to Google's streaming service. The standard version costs $60 and the Deluxe Edition, which includes a bundle of in-game items, will run you $70. Pre-orders are open.

While Google is no longer making its own Stadia games, it's good to see the company continuing to bring major third-party titles to the platform. Google is tossing in a bonus if you pre-order or buy Resident Evil Village on Stadia by May 21st. You'll receive a Stadia Premiere Edition kit, which includes a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra, for free. The bundle usually costs $100.

Meanwhile, you can prepare yourself for the horrors of Resident Evil Village by playing (or revisiting) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Stadia Pro members can snag the Gold Edition of that game for free starting on April 1st. The bundle includes DLC such as the Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 packs and two epilogue episodes.