What's on TV: 'Returnal' and 'Yasuke'

This week we're getting a true new-gen exclusive game, as Housemarque's Returnal arrives for the PlayStation 5. Players will become an astronaut fighting to survive on an alien planet and failing, over and over again. It's supposed to take advantage of the console's 3D audio effects, so we'll check that one out once it drops. For a more subdued gaming experience, Pokémon Snap is back with a new version on the Switch.

On streaming platforms there's a lot to look forward to. Amazon Prime wraps up the first season of its animated superhero series, Invincible, and premieres a new Tom Clancy flick starring Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse. Disney+ debuts a new Assembled episode focusing on the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Netflix has a pair of animated efforts worth trying.

First up is Yasuke, the story of a black samurai soldier with voice acting from Lakeith Stanfield and animation from Attack on Titan studio MAPPA. It's also premiering The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from the team behind Into the Spider-Verse. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Donnie Dark (4K)

Dirty Dancing (4K)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (4K)

Secret Neighbor (PS4)

Before I Forget (Xbox One, Switch)

Protocol (Xbox One)

Terminator: Resistance (PS5)

R-Type Final 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

New Pokémon Snap (Switch)

Second Extinction (Xbox - Game Pass)

Returnal (PS5)

Tuesday

Navillera (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Go! Go! Cory Carson (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

Pooch Perfect, ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

Kenan (season finale), NBC, 8:30 PM

Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

FBI, CBS, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Cruel Sumer, Freeform, 10 PM

Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

Hustle & Tow, A&E, 10 PM

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Temptation Island (season finale), USA, 10 PM

Chad, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

The Handmaid's Tale (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

Get the Grift, Netflix, 3 AM

Sexify (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Headspace Guide to Sleep (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

The Circle, Netflix, 3 AM

Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

Home Economics, ABC, 8:30 PM

Presidential Address, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Thursday

Lucy the Human Chimp, HBO Max, 3 AM

Things Heard & Seen, Netflix, 3 AM

Yasuke (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Spy City, AMC+, 3 AM

The Big Shot with Bethenny (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

Generation Hustle, HBO Max, 3 AM

Ellen's Next Great Designer , HBO Max, 3 AM

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

Homunculus, Netflix, 3 AM

Fear the Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

William & Kate's Royal Anniversary, CW, 8 PM

2021 NFL Draft Rd 1, ABC / NFL Network / ESPN, 8 PM

Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

Let's Be Real (series premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM

Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 10 PM

Cake (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Invincible (season finale), Amazon Prime, 12 AM

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Amazon Prime, 12 AM

The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Netflix, 3 AM

Pet Stars (S1), Netlfix, 3 AM

The Disciple, Netflix, 3 AM

22 vs. Earth, Disney+, 3 AM

2021 NFL Draft Rds 2 & 3, ABC / ESPN / NFL Network, 7 PM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver (series finale), CBS, 8 PM

World's Funniest Animals, CW, 8 PM

WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO, 11 PM

Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

Bel Canto, Crackle, 3 AM

Revenge Delivered, Lifetime, 8 PM

Warriors/Rockets, ESPN, 7:30 PM

Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM

The 2021 Inspiration List, NBC, 8 PM

Sunday

Biography: Macho Man Randy Savage, A&E, 8 PM

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The Girlfriend Experience (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM

How I Met Your Murder, Lifetime, 8 PM

Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

Batwoman, CW, 9 PM

The Nevers, HBO, 9 PM

Unsung: Bobby Valentino, TV One, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

The Gloaming, Starz, 9 PM

The Story of Late Night (series premiere), CNN, 9 PM

Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

Pose (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM

Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Mare of Easttown, HBO, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.